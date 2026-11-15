Share Follow GOAL on Google

Portugal's Ruben Amorim, the manager of Milan, is looking to make a change at full-back, after settling on a reliance on a four-defender system, and has begun considering bringing back one of his former players, Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui, the Manchester United player, during the upcoming winter transfer window.

Advertisement

According to the Italian network "Calciomercato", the switch to a back four marked the first tactical turning point of Amorim's spell at Milan. The move has handed them a clear technical identity, particularly in the league.

That change in style brought a shift in the club's transfer priorities. The Portuguese coach needs a specialist full-back comfortable on both the right and left flanks, and that puts Mazraoui firmly among the options on the table.

Amorim rates the Morocco international highly, having worked with him during his earlier spell at Manchester United. The player has barely featured there amid the difficult season the Red Devils are enduring.

Five Premier League appearances, two in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup tell the story. Those figures are a long way short of the best periods of Mazraoui's career with the English side.

Advertisement Advertisement

His versatility hands Amorim plenty of options at the back. He can slot in at right-back or left-back in a back four, and fill in at centre-back when needed.

Related Topics

The bond between the Portuguese coach and the Moroccan remains strong. So much so that the two sides held talks last summer over a possible move to Milan.

Those discussions could reopen in the coming days. Born in 1997, Mazraoui tops Milan's list of preferred targets should they decide to sign a new full-back.

Advertisement

Ecuador's Pervis Estupiñán, meanwhile, may be the man to make way. His relationship with everyone inside the club has reached a dead end, and the tension has dragged on for a long time.

The final call rests with Argentina's Mauricio Pochettino, recently appointed Manchester United manager in place of Michael Carrick. He will be asked for his verdict on Mazraoui's future.

Advertisement

Milan are waiting on the new coach's stance. They are hoping for the green light to push ahead and sign the Moroccan defender in the winter window.