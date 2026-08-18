At a modest fee: Milan star offered to Chelsea

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Portugal's Rafael Leao, after both Arsenal and Manchester United ended their interest in the Milan winger in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old was strongly linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United in the early stages of the summer transfer window.

Leao has been a mainstay of the Milan side for nearly a decade, racking up almost 300 appearances for the Italian club and scoring at least ten goals in each of his last five seasons there.

England's "Metro" report, citing Italy's "La Gazzetta dello Sport", that Milan are keen to offload Leao given their difficult financial situation. The winger was offered to their Serie A rivals Roma.

Roma, though, are not actively pursuing the deal, so Leao's agents have also offered his services to Chelsea.

He has been touted as a possible replacement for Pedro Neto, who has been linked with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Recent reports suggest Chelsea are open to offers for the former Wolverhampton player, but would demand a fee of around 100 million pounds sterling.

Leao's price has continued to fall this summer. Reports in Italy indicate that Milan would readily agree to his departure for 40 million euros (34 million pounds sterling).

Earlier in the summer, the Portuguese made clear that he would welcome a move to the Premier League after being linked with both Arsenal and Manchester United.