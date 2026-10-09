"Visits to Hertha BSC's stadium should above all be one thing: a shared football experience. Fans should be able to experience the matches, the atmosphere and the support for the team without the events in the stadium being accompanied by cameras for commercial content productions," the 2. Bundesliga leaders said on Friday.

Private photos or video recordings are not affected by Hertha's measures.

In their statement, the club pointed to existing regulations. "Hertha BSC have in some cases enforced these less consistently in the past. This will change in future. The club will make use of their domiciliary rights and implement the existing provisions accordingly."

Which provisions are Hertha BSC relying on?

They include ticket and stadium regulations, along with media and exploitation rights laid down by the Bundesliga Group for Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga matches.

Hertha added that security staff had been told to enforce the ban on commercial vlogs against visitors "who appear with recognisably professional production equipment" and not to allow corresponding technical equipment "for use in the stadium".

How did Dynamo Dresden explain the ban on stadium vlogs?

Back in August, fellow league club Dynamo Dresden published a joint statement with ultras and fan representatives under the motto "Vlogging? Not at Dynamo".

"Filming match scenes and stadium visits with the aim of commercial exploitation is not permitted under the stadium regulations," it says. "This ban serves in particular to protect the media and exploitation rights of our TV partners as well as the rights of Sportgemeinschaft Dynamo Dresden."

Dynamo also made it clear that private photos and short video clips were not affected.