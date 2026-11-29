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Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes his side made things difficult for themselves before drawing 2-2 with Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening in the 12th round of the Premier League.

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Arteta told Match of the Day on the BBC: "In the end, we were behind twice, but we managed to get a point. We made things difficult for ourselves by losing the ball in easy positions."

He added: "But the players believed we would come away with a positive result from the game, and we created dangerous chances and showed a lot of resilience."

Asked whether the passionate Emirates atmosphere had affected his players , the Spaniard insisted the crowd wasn't the problem. The damage came from the way his side conceded: "No, only when they score, when we lose the ball and they punish us."

"We had spells in decisive situations where we didn't score, and our defence looked very exposed," he went on, pointing to the moments when Arsenal lost their balance while pushing forward.

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Arteta also turned to his players' mistakes. He doesn't believe anyone gets things wrong on purpose, but he stressed how much it matters to want a positive result from the big games.

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As he put it: "I don't know. Nobody wants to make mistakes, but I take seriously the desire to get something out of the game."

Arteta was left rueing the chances that went begging. At the highest level, he believes, taking them is what decides matches.

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"There were huge chances, and that's what makes the difference at this level. We will review the situation and go again on Wednesday," he said, with Brentford up next.

Certain details clearly frustrated him, and they cost Arsenal two points against a direct rival. Still, his side came from behind twice and kept fighting until the final minutes.

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Arsenal stay top of the Premier League on 29 points. Manchester City sit second on 23, six points behind the leaders, and the battle between the two at the summit goes on.