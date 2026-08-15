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Mikel Arteta Arsenal 2026 pre-seasonGetty
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Arteta on the delay in renewing his contract: there is always another priority

M. Arteta
Arsenal
Premier League
Spain
England

A clear decision

Mikel Arteta has moved to reassure Arsenal supporters over his future, confirming he is happy to stay despite entering the final year of his contract.

Many expected the Arsenal boss to have tied down an extension to a deal that expires at the end of the season. Instead, all parties chose to focus on the summer transfer window.

The 44-year-old joined the Gunners in December 2019. Owners Kroenke Sports Enterprises want to keep him, and no wonder: the club have made steady progress under him, capped last season by their first Premier League title since 2004.

Speaking ahead of Sunday evening's Community Shield clash with Manchester City in Cardiff, Arteta told the "ESPN" network: "There is no need for them to worry about any of that, because I want to be here. I am extremely happy. I feel very grateful to work with the people I work with, and when we have the opportunity, we will resolve this matter. That is all."

He added: "There is always another priority, I think! And this is the way we have dealt with the matter. I think everyone feels comfortable that the length of the contract will not be a problem."

Community Shield
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI

Arteta concluded: "I think my wish is certainly to be here, and I am extremely happy here. And my feeling towards the club is the same. That is why everyone is dealing with matters in a very natural way."

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