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Arsenal remain deeply interested in Bournemouth sensation Eli Junior Kroupi, but a £100 million valuation threatens to derail any potential January transfer. With Paris Saint-Germain also circling the France international, Mikel Arteta faces a tough decision on when to strike.

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Arsenal face massive transfer stumbling block

Arsenal maintain a strong interest in Bournemouth forward Kroupi ahead of the January transfer window. However, securing a winter deal looks incredibly difficult for Arteta's side. Bournemouth have placed a massive valuation on the France international to deter mid-season bids.

According to The Sun, the club could demand around £100 million to even consider selling their prized asset. This aggressive pricing strategy reflects Bournemouth's firm desire to keep Kroupi for the entire campaign. Consequently, the Gunners must decide whether to force an expensive January move or exercise patience.

European rivals circle the Bournemouth star

Arsenal are long-term admirers of the 20-year-old attacker. CaughtOffside outlined Kroupi as one of Arsenal’s leading attacking targets, but stressed Bournemouth’s determination to block a winter exit.

Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit of the dynamic forward. The Sun claims that Paris Saint-Germain are closely monitoring his situation, while Barcelona, Manchester City and Tottenham have previously registered interest. This heavy European competition could eventually spark a massive bidding war. However, Arsenal must avoid making an impulsive financial decision during the notoriously difficult winter market.

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A perfect fit for Arteta

Kroupi continues to enhance his reputation as one of the most exciting young talents in English football. He scored 13 Premier League goals in 33 appearances during his first full season at Bournemouth and recently bounced back strongly from injury.

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His profile makes perfect sense for Arsenal's tactical system. Kroupi operates comfortably through the centre or from the left wing, which would provide Arteta with valuable attacking flexibility. Furthermore, the 20-year-old recently marked a major milestone on the international stage. He scored his first senior goal for France during a 2-1 Nations League victory over Turkey.

Why a summer approach makes complete sense

Bournemouth currently hold all the negotiating power regarding Kroupi's immediate future. The attacker is under contract until 2030, leaving his current employers under no financial pressure to sanction a premature sale.

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The Cherries are particularly reluctant to lose Kroupi midway through the season because midfielder Alex Scott is also attracting significant market interest. Losing two key players in January would severely damage their domestic campaign.