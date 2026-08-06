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Renuka Odedra

How to buy Arsenal 2026/27 tickets: Champions League fixtures, where to buy tickets & season ticket information

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Arsenal
Premier League

Arsenal enter the new season as reigning Premier League champions, having ended a 22-year wait for the title last season.

Premier League Arsenal enter the new season as Premier League champions, having ended a 22-year wait for the title

Arsenal enter 2026/27 as Premier League champions, having ended a 22-year title wait and reached the Champions League final, where they lost to PSG on penalties. GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets for the title defence, including how to see Saka, Ødegaard and Gyökeres in action.

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Upcoming Arsenal 2026/27 fixtures and tickets

Date & Time

Fixture

Venue

Competition

Tickets

Sun 9 Aug 2026, 14:00 BST

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Pre-season Friendly

Tickets

Wed 12 Aug 2026, 19:30 BST

Arsenal vs Como

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Pre-season Friendly

Tickets

Sun 16 Aug 2026, 15:00 BST

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Principality Stadium, Cardiff

Community Shield

Tickets

Fri 21 Aug 2026, 20:00 BST

Arsenal vs Coventry City

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 29 Aug 2026, 15:00 BST

Aston Villa vs Arsenal

Villa Park (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 5 Sep 2026, 15:00 BST

Arsenal vs Chelsea

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00 BST

Sunderland vs Arsenal

Stadium of Light (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 19 Sep 2026, 15:00 BST

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Arsenal

American Express Stadium (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00 BST

Arsenal vs Leeds United

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00 BST

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal

The City Ground (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00 BST

Arsenal vs Everton

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 31 Oct 2026, 15:00 GMT

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Anfield (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Hull City

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMT

Newcastle United vs Arsenal

St. James' Park (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00 GMT

Brentford vs Arsenal

Gtech Community Stadium (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Bournemouth

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00 GMT

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Selhurst Park (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00 GMT

Fulham vs Arsenal

Craven Cottage (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Brentford

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT

Hull City vs Arsenal

MKM Stadium (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Newcastle United

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00 GMT

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Etihad Stadium (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00 GMT

Ipswich Town vs Arsenal

Portman Road (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Fulham

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 GMT

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Old Trafford (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00 GMT

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Stamford Bridge (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 20 Mar 2027, 15:00 GMT

Arsenal vs Sunderland

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00 BST

Coventry City vs Arsenal

Coventry Building Society Arena (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00 BST

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00 BST

Bournemouth vs Arsenal

Vitality Stadium (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00 BST

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00 BST

Leeds United vs Arsenal

Elland Road (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00 BST

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00 BST

Everton vs Arsenal

Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away)

Premier League

Tickets

Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00 BST

Arsenal vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Emirates Stadium (Home)

Premier League

Tickets

How to buy Arsenal Premier League tickets?

Ticketing options for the remainder of the 2025-26 season are extremely limited due to Arsenal's league position.

Individual match passes are sold via the official portal, but demand has seen almost every fixture sell out within minutes of the Red Member ballot opening.

The main ways to secure a ticket now are:

  • The Official Ticket Exchange: This is the most reliable way for members to find face-value tickets returned by season ticket holders. With the title race heating up, fans are encouraged to check this daily.
  • Red Member Ballots: Arsenal continues to operate a ballot system for the remaining home fixtures against Bournemouth, Newcastle, and Fulham. Successful applicants can buy at face value.
  • Secondary retailers: With official channels exhausted, platforms like StubHub offer a way to attend these historic closing matches.
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How much are Arsenal Premier League tickets?

As defending champions, ticketing options for Arsenal's home fixtures remain in extremely high demand. For fans hoping to catch Arsenal in Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium, the price of a ticket can vary significantly depending on the purchasing method, the opponent, and the seat location.

The easiest way to purchase a Premier League ticket is to go through the official Arsenal club ticket portal. However, these are almost exclusively available to official Arsenal members and are very rare. The club operates a tiered pricing system based on the opposition, categorised as A, B, and C, with Category A matches being the most expensive.

The average prices for official adult tickets, when purchased through the members' ballot or the club's official Ticket Exchange, generally fall within the following ranges:

  • Category C Matches (Lower demand opponents): £35 - £55
  • Category B Matches (Mid-tier opponents): £45 - £75
  • Category A Matches (Top-tier opponents, e.g., Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur): £65 - £120+

It's important to note that tickets sold on the Arsenal Ticket Exchange, the club's official resale platform for members, are always sold at face value. This means a season ticket holder or a member who can no longer attend a match can sell their ticket to another member for the original price they paid.

The secondary market is a common alternative to secure Arsenal tickets. Prices on these platforms, like StubHub, are dictated by demand and can fluctuate significantly in the lead-up to a match.

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How to buy Arsenal season tickets?

An Arsenal season ticket is the only guaranteed way to ensure you can be there for every home game at the Emirates Stadium during a Premier League season. It guarantees you a reserved seat and a spot in the stands for all the action.

Do note, however, that season tickets are not available to prospective new buyers at this given moment. Those who wish to obtain one must sign up for the club’s waiting list, where they will be informed as and when availability arises for purchases. You can also check out the latest season ticket prices on the Arsenal website.

Everything you need to know about Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have called the Emirates Stadium home since it opened on July 22, 2006, with a testimonial match for club legend Dennis Bergkamp. The move ended more than 90 years at Highbury, Arsenal's home since 1913, which was eventually constrained to a capacity of just under 39,000 by the listed Art Deco stands and surrounding residential streets, with no realistic room to expand.

The Emirates was built on a redeveloped industrial site at Ashburton Grove in Holloway, north London, at a cost of around £390 million, and was designed by HOK Sport, now known as Populous. With a current capacity of 60,704, it is the third-largest club stadium in England behind Old Trafford and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the biggest Premier League ground in London outside of Wembley. The record attendance stands at 60,383, set during a match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in November 2019. Arsenal's women's team also made the Emirates their permanent home from the 2024/25 season onwards.

Expansion has been a recurring topic since the stadium opened, and that conversation has grown louder following Arsenal's title win and Champions League final run in 2025/26. The club has reportedly held talks with Populous, the original architects, about potentially increasing capacity beyond 70,000, though no firm plans, planning permission, or timeline have been confirmed, and some reports suggest a more modest increase of around 5,000 seats aimed at additional hospitality space is the more realistic outcome. Fans should not expect any changes to matchday capacity for the 2026/27 season.

The stadium is well served by public transport, with Arsenal underground station on the Piccadilly line sitting just a short walk away, alongside nearby Finsbury Park and Drayton Park stations. Given the volume of fans travelling on matchday, arriving in good time is recommended.

Frequently asked questions

To purchase an official ticket through the club to see Arsenal play at the Emirates Stadium, you must be a member of the club.

There are several levels of memberships, ranging from adult options to those for juniors. Each comes with additional perks and privileges depending on the membership purchased. You can register your interest now for the 2025-26 season.


 

 

Right now, you cannot purchase season tickets for Arsenal's 2025-26 Premier League campaign, as they are renewed and sold at the end of the last season.

You can, however, sign up for the club’s waiting list, which will offer you the chance to purchase a season ticket for a future campaign when they become available.

The best way to travel to the Emirates Stadium is by public transportation, with multiple stops on the London Underground offering easy access to the ground.

For fans headed to the north of the venue, Arsenal on the Piccadilly Line is the closest and is accessed via the Ken Friar bridge, while Highbury and Islington on the Victoria Line is for fans arriving at the south side.

Holloway Road is closer to the stadium, but is strictly entry-only ahead of matches and exit-only afterwards in order to assist with crowd control.

The best way to buy cheap Arsenal tickets is to purchase from the club’s official website, looking for tickets in the more cost-friendly sections of the Emirates Stadium.

There are no specific special offers or discounts for Arsenal tickets, with prices typically set ahead of the start of the season for fixtures across all competitions. Seniors, children and young adults will pay less than the full price, however, which is worth remembering when it comes to making your purchase.

You can also look to secondary retailers like SeatPick, for last-minute fan-to-fan resale.

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