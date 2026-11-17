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Arsenal have thwarted Barcelona, shielding his contract against the overtures of the Catalan club, who had planned to sign him in the upcoming winter transfer window.

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Barcelona are still pushing to sign a centre-back in January as they look to stay in the hunt for every trophy.

Deco's sporting department is weighing up a range of options. One name on the club's radar is Piero Hincapié, the 24-year-old Ecuadorian defender who plays for Arsenal but hasn't had the minutes he expected this season.

According to David Ornstein of "The Athletic", Hincapié has signed a new and improved contract with Arsenal that extends his stay at the Emirates Stadium by a further 12 months, until 2032. His previous deal ran until 2031.

The 24-year-old Ecuador international first joined Arsenal on loan from Bayer Leverkusen in September 2025, before making the move permanent last summer.

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His performances helped Mikel Arteta's side win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final. Hincapié made 39 appearances in all competitions.

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This season he's played nine matches, five of them in the Premier League.

The new deal is part of a wider push by Arsenal to tie down key players. It follows reported agreements with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, and David Raya is also closing in on new terms.

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A profile that suits Hansi Flick

On paper, he's exactly what Barcelona want. He's left-footed, has international experience and offers the tactical versatility Hansi Flick particularly values, as he can play at centre-back or left-back.

That flexibility could have given the Catalans more defensive options in a second half of the season that promises major challenges.

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Deco and Flick both received excellent reports on the Ecuador international. The sporting director then made initial contact with the player's representatives to gauge whether he'd be willing to change clubs and to explore a deal in the winter transfer window.

It was never going to be easy. Arteta doesn't currently use Hincapié as a regular starter, but he's extremely reluctant to let any player leave in January. The Arsenal manager knows plenty of matches remain, and he doesn't want to reduce his options in a squad that has to compete on several fronts.

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Other options for Barcelona

Sky reported that Barcelona have also enquired about Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni, who remains on the sporting department's list of targets.

The approach for Hincapié and the interest in Bastoni show Barcelona are scouring the centre-back market. Deco wants to assess every available option before making a final call, a process shaped by Flick's sporting demands on one side and the club's financial constraints on the other. January is becoming increasingly important in the Catalan club's strategic planning.