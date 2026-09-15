Max Dowman has written his name into English football history. Arsenal's teenage sensation inspired the Gunners to a 4-1 win at Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the third round of the League Cup.

He was the star of the show from the seventh minute. Dowman opened the scoring for the visitors after a slick piece of trickery to beat Ipswich defender Cedric Kipre, before going one on one with Christian Walton and firing a precise finish from inside the box.

The youngster wasn't done there. Back out for the second half, he struck again in the 47th minute to make it 3-0, collecting a silky through ball inside the area and steering a low, creeping shot beyond Walton and into the net.

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Those two goals saw the 16-year-old shatter records. According to Opta, Dowman became the second youngest player to score for Arsenal in League Cup history at 16 years and 258 days, second on a list of the three youngest scorers for a Premier League club in the competition. That list belongs entirely to Arsenal, behind Cesc Fabregas (16 years and 212 days against Wolverhampton in 2003) and ahead of Jack Wilshere (16 years and 266 days against Sheffield United in 2008).

His brace carried even more weight. Dowman became only the second player aged 16 to score twice in a single match across all competitions for a Premier League club, matching Wayne Rooney's famous feat for Everton against Wrexham, also in the League Cup, back in October 2002.



