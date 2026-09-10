Arsenal prepare a pleasant surprise for Arteta

Arsenal are putting the finishing touches to an agreement with their manager Mikel Arteta over his long-awaited new contract.

Talks have progressed in recent weeks, according to the BBC, who cite sources familiar with the negotiations. Everyone involved is fully confident the Spanish manager will sign.

Arteta himself moved to end any lingering doubts last month. "Everyone feels reassured because the timing of the contract will not be a problem, because my wish is certainly to stay here, and I'm happy with the team," he said.

Arsenal chief executive Richard Garlick struck the same note, insisting confirmation of Arteta's new long-term deal was only a matter of time.

Once he signs, Arteta is expected to become one of the highest-paid managers in world football. Arsenal have committed to significantly improving his current deal, worth 10 million pounds a year plus a further 5 million on qualification for the Champions League.

Just nine months remain on that contract. Since his appointment in December 2019, Arteta has transformed a club that had slipped out of the Champions League into a side that won the Premier League last season, their first title in 22 years.

The Gunners are favourites to retain their domestic crown. They are also strongly tipped to win the Champions League for the first time in their history this season.

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