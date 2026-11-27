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Arsenal have emerged as serious contenders to sign Argentine sensation Nico Paz as Mikel Arteta looks to future-proof his midfield options at the Emirates Stadium. The 22-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Serie A, establishing himself as one of Europe's most coveted young playmakers under the guidance of Cesc Fabregas.

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Arteta eyes Argentine playmaker for long-term project

Arsenal are reportedly intensifying their efforts to secure the services of Como star Paz, with the Gunners identifying the attacking midfielder as a priority target for the 2027 summer transfer window. According to ESPN Argentina, the North London club has maintained consistent contact with the player's representatives and has been conducting extensive scouting missions to monitor his development in Italy.

Arteta is said to be a huge admirer of the 22-year-old’s versatility and technical proficiency, viewing him as a player who can elevate the club's creative output alongside captain Martin Odegaard.

The Argentine international has become the focal point of a Como side that has surprised many in Serie A, showing a remarkable ability to dictate play and find the back of the net. While Arsenal were initially linked with a move for Paz during the previous summer, the youngster opted to remain at Como to ensure regular playing time and continue his progression under Fabregas.

That decision has paid dividends, as his current form has seen his market value skyrocket, with reports suggesting that his current club could demand a fee in the region of €100m from any potential suitors outside of his former employers in Madrid.

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Real Madrid buy-back clause creates transfer hurdle

Securing Paz will not be a straightforward task for the Gunners due to the complex contractual agreements currently in place. Real Madrid still hold a significant degree of control over their former academy product, retaining a buy-back option that is reportedly set at €80m for the summer of 2027.

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Despite this leverage held by the Spanish giants, the midfielder is believed to be reluctant to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, where he would face immense competition for a starting role. This hesitancy to move back to the Spanish capital has provided Arsenal with a glimmer of hope that a deal can be struck with Como directly.

The financial logistics are further complicated by the fact that Como recently paid £50m to restructure the initial buy-back arrangement they had with Madrid. For Arsenal to jump to the front of the queue, they will likely need to present a massive financial package that exceeds the fixed price available to Real madrid.

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Manchester United rivalry intensifies for Paz signature

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Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit, as rivals Manchester United have also identified Paz as a potential replacement for Bruno Fernandes. The Red Devils are currently facing uncertainty regarding the future of their captain, whose contract is nearing its conclusion, and they view the Argentine as the ideal long-term successor at Old Trafford.

For Paz, the decision will likely hinge on the sporting project and the guarantee of Champions League football. "Arsenal have been in contact with Nico Paz’s entourage for some time and have been scouting him closely. There will be a battle for his signature, with Manchester United also showing interest. Champions League qualification will be key for the player," the report from ESPN Argentina detailed.

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With Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain also lurking in the background, the race for the 22-year-old is shaping up to be one of the biggest transfer sagas of the coming year.