"Arrogant and getting on in years": Saudi Arabia's fans shock Ronaldo!

The sudden crisis between Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has sparked wide interaction among Saudi football fans on "X", especially given the strong relationship the pair shared during their time together at Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo clashed with Jesus over the past few days after the Portuguese coach left him out against Norway, despite the forward having warmed up for a long period. The veteran manager's comments lit the fuse. He insisted that "the Don" would not change his philosophy or his plan, and the Al-Nassr star promptly decided to leave the camp and head to Madrid.

Reactions split two ways. Some criticised Ronaldo's conduct in walking out, arguing that his experience and his standing as a captain obliged him to respect the manager's decision. Others simply could not fathom how such a strong relationship with Jesus had curdled into a dispute so quickly.

Read also: An intercontinental shock: did Jesus write the end of Ronaldo's time with Al-Nassr?

One fan wrote: "Honestly, I love Cristiano, but you have to realise that you have grown older, and you should have respected the coach's decision. Even if he spoke to you, he might bring you on later, but perhaps he decided not to field you because of the circumstances of the match. You should have behaved like a captain, not create problems and leave on your own. Honestly, this conduct reflects a degree of arrogance."













Saudi fans quickly recalled the bond between Ronaldo and Jesus at Al-Nassr. The Portuguese star had been among the loudest voices backing the coach to stay on, which makes the current fallout all the more baffling to them.

Another fan said: "I cannot comprehend what is happening between Jorge Jesus and Cristiano. At Al-Nassr, Cristiano was the one who fought for Jesus to come and coach the team, and defended his continuation, and with the Portugal national team he was also among the supporters of the idea of appointing Jesus as manager."

A third weighed in: "Their relationship at Al-Nassr was very strong, to the point that they stood by each other in the most difficult crises. So how does their relationship end in a dispute after Jesus's first two matches with Portugal? It is an unexpected shock."

The reactions kept coming on "X", all carrying the same disbelief at how fast a once-solid professional relationship, forged during their spell together at Al-Nassr, had unravelled.