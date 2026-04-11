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Real Madrid CF v Atletico de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Arnold or Carvajal vs. Bayern Munich? Arbeloa has made his decision

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Champions League
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid vs Girona
Girona
LaLiga
T. Alexander-Arnold
D. Carvajal
Germany
Spain
England

Physical condition is decisive.

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has nearly settled on his right-flank lineup for next Wednesday’s second-leg clash at Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena in the Champions League quarter-finals.

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According to Madrid-based newspaper MARCA, Arbeloa does not yet consider Dani Carvajal to be fully fit.

Unless there is a late change of heart, the Spanish coach is expected to start Trent Alexander-Arnold against the Bavarians.

Marca stresses that the choice hinges above all on current fitness levels, not on a clear gap in form; recent outings show the pair to be evenly matched, as reflected in their respective minutes on the pitch.

Real Madrid must overturn a 2-1 home loss to Bayern at the Santiago Bernabéu last Tuesday.

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