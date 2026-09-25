Arnold challenges Kuwait: we will win tomorrow, and the weather is no excuse

Iraq go into their eagerly awaited clash with Kuwait in the second round of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27" chasing all three points. Australian coach Graham Arnold wants to use the tournament to hand opportunities to a number of new faces and prepare them for the challenges ahead.

Arnold spoke during the press conference ahead of the match: "It will certainly be an eagerly anticipated match, we are looking forward to it, and we will win tomorrow."

The Gulf Cup, he explained, is a chance to test the new players. "I think the team has done good work, and as you know, the Gulf Cup is an opportunity to try out the new players for the future. Half the team played with us in the World Cup, and the other half are the new players we want to give the chance to."

He was wary of the opponents. "We followed Kuwait's work, they have young players, and the presence of young elements is important for every national team."

Preparation has been tough, with little time and difficult conditions to contend with. "Two days are not enough, especially in such weather conditions, but I am confident that our players will do their utmost to achieve victory," he said.

On the players who suffered cramps, he added: "Their condition now is excellent, but we are still awaiting the results of their examinations."













Iraq forward Amir Al-Ammari echoed the mood, stressing the difficulty of the encounter and insisting his team-mates are ready to give everything.

"We watched Kuwait's match, they are a developed team, and we will give everything we have," Al-Ammari said.

The weather will offer no hiding place, he insisted. "I am a professional player, and the weather is not an excuse, and we have played in Saudi Arabia before."

The "Gulf 27" regulations send the top two teams from each group into the semi-finals. There, the winner of Group One meets the runner-up of Group Two, while the winner of Group Two faces the runner-up of Group One.

Both winners then qualify for the final on 6 October 2026 to determine the champion of the twenty-seventh edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup.