Arne Slot is one of the leading candidates to become the new manager of Al-Ahli, Ben Jacobs reports. The British journalist also already knows how Slot himself views that move.

On Thursday, Eddie Howe stepped down as Newcastle United manager before the start of the new season after a run of disappointing pre-season results. That could spark a real managerial merry-go-round.

Matthias Jaissle is almost certain to replace him. The 38-year-old German is set to sign his contract at Newcastle in the near future, leaving his role as head coach of Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli vacant.

Slot is the dream appointment, but his arrival already looks unrealistic. According to Jacobs, the 47-year-old Dutchman is not open at all to a move to the Middle East. "He wants to remain active in Europe," it is said.

Still, that does not mean Slot is specifically signalling that he wants to work for the KNVB, where he is in the frame to become head coach of the Netherlands national team. Both parties are currently said to be in talks.

Previously in charge of, among others, Feyenoord and Liverpool, Slot wants to sign in Zeist until and including the 2028 European Championship. The KNVB, though, want him to stay until and including the 2030 World Cup.

Earlier, Slot turned down an offer from Fulham, where Álvaro Arbeloa is now in charge. AC Milan also showed interest in the Dutchman, but appeared to have no chance from the outset.