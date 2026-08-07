Argentina raise the white flag before Messi: what happened?

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, insists the "Tango" administration will not pressure national team legend Lionel Messi over his participation in the 2028 Copa America. The final decision, he stressed, rests with the Argentine star alone.

Messi's silence after the World Cup epic

Messi, 39, has yet to reveal his intentions over his international future. That silence comes despite a legendary display at the 2026 World Cup, where he scored 8 goals and provided 4 assists before Argentina's run ended in the final against Spain, a harsh 1-0 defeat in extra time.

Speaking to Argentina's "TyC" channel, Tapia underlined the association's full respect for the captain's wishes: "This is entirely his personal decision. He was a symbol of this tournament as he was in every tournament he took part in".

We saw him at his best

His admiration was clear as he went on: "In 2022, we did not know whether he would play in 2026. He said he was focusing on each match individually, and we saw him at his best, if not the very best he has ever been".

"We must be proud of him," he continued. "I wish him to keep enjoying football, and for us to enjoy watching him, and to take the decision he sees as appropriate".

Scaloni dilemma worries the association

Tapia also aired his concern over the future of coach Lionel Scaloni, whose contract expires at the end of this year. Scaloni announced after the final defeat to Spain that he would reconsider his continuation.

The tone was firm. "My first, second and third plan is Scaloni. I want him to stay, we all want him to stay. I must respect his decision, and let him think it over carefully and take the decision he sees as right," Tapia said.

"I cannot force him to stay if he feels he lacks the necessary motivation or does not see a path to achieving further success," he added.

The most successful in history

At 48, Scaloni is the most successful coach in the history of the Argentine national team. He turned his temporary appointment in 2018 into a golden era of 3 consecutive major international titles: the 2021 Copa America, the 2022 World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America.

The best national team in history

Tapia closed with an emotional tribute to the squad: "This is the best national team in all of history. It has brought joy to the entire Argentine people, and succeeded in making people feel they belong to one group".