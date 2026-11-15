Argentina and Portugal refuse life without Messi and Ronaldo

Argentina and Portugal have begun the post-Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era in a similar fashion, with both losing their first match following the international retirement of the two captains, in a scene that highlights the scale of the challenge awaiting the two giants.
Argentina fell on home soil to Uruguay 2-1 in a friendly at the "La Bombonera" stadium in Buenos Aires, while Portugal were thumped 4-1 by visitors Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, yesterday, Saturday.
The defeat marked Argentina's first outing since Messi retired from international football. Uruguay opened the scoring through a Leonardo Balerdi own goal in the 48th minute, Maximiliano Araujo doubled the lead in the 53rd, and Julian Alvarez pulled one back in the 73rd.
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Gone was the star who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar. Messi ended his international career on 208 caps and 126 goals, his country's all-time top scorer and its record holder for appearances.
His absence was felt beyond the pitch. "La Bombonera" did not draw the full house that usually greets Argentina.
Coach Lionel Scaloni, for his part, chose not to hand the number 10 shirt to any player for the match, preferring to leave Messi's number vacant for now.
Scaloni had renewed his contract with the Argentine Federation until 2030, having steered the national team to the 2022 World Cup, the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima.
Portugal fared no better. Denmark beat them 4-1 in their first match since Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on 5 November.
The occasion began with a tribute to the former captain. Portugal's players wore shirts bearing his name and number 7 as they walked out and during the national anthem, and fans raised banners saluting his career. Then the celebration turned into a brutal night.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg converted a penalty before the break, then Rasmus Hojlund struck twice, in the 50th and 57th minutes.
Joachim Andersen made it four for the visitors in the 75th minute, with Bernardo Silva grabbing Portugal's only goal in stoppage time.
Ronaldo bowed out after 234 caps and 146 goals, the world record holder for appearances and goals at national team level. He also led Portugal to the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.
Defeat or not, Portugal still top their group in the UEFA Nations League on 12 points, three clear of Denmark, having already booked their place in the quarter-finals before kick-off.
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Professional Summary
A multi-disciplinary Egyptian journalist dedicated to providing readers with comprehensive and accurate insights. I possess over 13 years of experience in print and broadcast media, having contributed to some of the largest newspapers, digital platforms, and TV channels in Egypt and the Arab world. Notably, since April 2017, I have served as a Shift Manager and Desk Editor at Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, collaborating with a premier team of highly professional journalists.
I am passionate about crafting logical and accessible sports articles and analyses—avoiding unnecessary complexity—while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and objectivity. I firmly believe that personal bias has no place in journalism; information is a trust, and integrity is the supreme ethic of the media profession.
Personal Background & Football Philosophy
My journey with football began at the age of five, inspired by my family's passion during the 1994 World Cup. Since then, the sport has become an integral part of my life, both as a player and a spectator.
One of my most formative footballing memories is the historic 1999 UEFA Champions League final at Camp Nou. That night, Manchester United’s dramatic late comeback against Bayern Munich marked the beginning of my lifelong allegiance to the German giants, who still hold a prominent place in my heart.
Areas of Expertise
Leveraging extensive experience across various media sectors, I specialize in:
Football History: Extensive knowledge of European and German football history.
Tactical Analysis: Predicting match scenarios and tactical breakdowns.
Scouting: Identifying young talents and analyzing their technical potential.
Career Milestones & Highlights
Among many memorable sporting moments, the most significant remains Bayern Munich’s 2001 UEFA Champions League victory over Valencia—my first continental celebration with the club.
All-Time Favorite XI:
Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer.
Defense: Alessandro Nesta, Sergio Ramos, Philipp Lahm, Paolo Maldini.
Midfield: Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane.
Forward: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazário.