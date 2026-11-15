Argentina and Portugal refuse life without Messi and Ronaldo

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Argentina and Portugal have begun the post-Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era in a similar fashion, with both losing their first match following the international retirement of the two captains, in a scene that highlights the scale of the challenge awaiting the two giants.

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Argentina fell on home soil to Uruguay 2-1 in a friendly at the "La Bombonera" stadium in Buenos Aires, while Portugal were thumped 4-1 by visitors Denmark in the UEFA Nations League, yesterday, Saturday.

The defeat marked Argentina's first outing since Messi retired from international football. Uruguay opened the scoring through a Leonardo Balerdi own goal in the 48th minute, Maximiliano Araujo doubled the lead in the 53rd, and Julian Alvarez pulled one back in the 73rd.

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Gone was the star who led Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar. Messi ended his international career on 208 caps and 126 goals, his country's all-time top scorer and its record holder for appearances.

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His absence was felt beyond the pitch. "La Bombonera" did not draw the full house that usually greets Argentina.

Coach Lionel Scaloni, for his part, chose not to hand the number 10 shirt to any player for the match, preferring to leave Messi's number vacant for now.

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Scaloni had renewed his contract with the Argentine Federation until 2030, having steered the national team to the 2022 World Cup, the Copa America in 2021 and 2024, and the 2022 Finalissima.

Portugal fared no better. Denmark beat them 4-1 in their first match since Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on 5 November.

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The occasion began with a tribute to the former captain. Portugal's players wore shirts bearing his name and number 7 as they walked out and during the national anthem, and fans raised banners saluting his career. Then the celebration turned into a brutal night.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg converted a penalty before the break, then Rasmus Hojlund struck twice, in the 50th and 57th minutes.

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Joachim Andersen made it four for the visitors in the 75th minute, with Bernardo Silva grabbing Portugal's only goal in stoppage time.

Ronaldo bowed out after 234 caps and 146 goals, the world record holder for appearances and goals at national team level. He also led Portugal to the 2016 UEFA European Championship and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

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Defeat or not, Portugal still top their group in the UEFA Nations League on 12 points, three clear of Denmark, having already booked their place in the quarter-finals before kick-off.