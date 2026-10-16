Alvaro Arbeloa has played down the reports circulating about his future with Fulham, at a time when pressure is mounting on the Spanish coach, who finds himself facing a decisive test to save his job after the team's stuttering start in the Premier League.

Two points from a possible 18. No wins. Bottom of the table, two adrift of Sunderland and the safety zone. Mid-October has barely arrived and Arbeloa's future is already hanging by a thread.

He has guided the side through two rounds of the English League Cup, but those league results have left his spell in west London under enormous pressure.

English media reckon the former Real Madrid coach has just two matches to save himself. Hull City visit Craven Cottage tomorrow, Saturday, before a trip to Coventry City, one of the sides recently promoted to the competition.

Next matches FUL Premier League 10:00 HUL

Arbeloa responds to sacking reports

Ahead of the eagerly awaited encounter, Arbeloa sought to take the pressure off himself, insisting his focus is entirely on his team and the next match rather than the rumours surrounding his future.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the Spanish coach said: "Rumours? No. I'm focused on tomorrow's match, on my players and on my team in general. That's the most important thing. It's not about me, it's about the club and the fans."

Asked whether he had sought clarification from Fulham's board about his future, particularly after English press reports spoke of a state of mutiny inside the dressing room, Arbeloa denied it and insisted preparations are proceeding as normal.

He explained: "No, it has been a normal week in which we worked hard. We are preparing for a difficult match against a strong team. It's just another week for me."