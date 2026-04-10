Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has hit out at the officiating after Friday’s 1-1 home draw with Girona in La Liga’s 31st round.

Regarding the controversial incident in which Kylian Mbappé was struck and left bleeding inside the penalty area without referee Albertola Rojas intervening, Arbeloa said: “For me, it’s a clear penalty, here and even on the moon; it’s just another incident to add to the list... Another week, another incident; that’s the reality we’re dealing with.”

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Real Madrid duo Camavinga and Arribas vented their frustration.

Regarding the VAR’s silence, the Spanish manager stated: “I don’t understand why VAR didn’t intervene. It steps in when it wants to, and when it doesn’t, it doesn’t. You know my view, and the facts keep proving it. It’s a clear case… A foul was called on Mbappé for far less than this tackle. More of the same.”

As for the criticism of the attacking duo, Vinicius Junior and Mbappé, Arbeloa reiterated his full confidence in their ability. “I’m not worried about players with such statistics; what can I say about two of the best players in the world? We need to improve collectively, especially against teams that sit back defensively.”

The draw lifted Los Merengues to 70 points, second in La Liga, six adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have played one game fewer.