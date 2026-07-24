Barcelona are looking to strengthen their defence this summer, but that will only happen in the event of the departure of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo, whose contract runs until 2031.

According to "AS", Araujo's continued presence will determine the sporting management's plan. The club do not intend to sign a new centre-back unless the Uruguayan leaves during the current transfer window.

Should Araujo depart, sporting director Deco will hunt for a defender with significant experience on European pitches, preferably left-footed. The club reckon they already have enough young talent in this position, whether in the first team or in the youth ranks.

Real Sociedad's Jon Martin stands out among the names attracting Barcelona's interest, but his young age rules out a move for now.

Cristian Romero has also come back into the picture. The sporting management admire his experience, strong personality and high competitive spirit, yet he plays with his right foot, while the search remains focused on a left-footed defender.

Aymeric Laporte is another name doing the rounds, though completing the deal looks complicated. It would require negotiations with Athletic Bilbao, and relations between the two clubs have been strained in recent years, especially after the Nico Williams saga.

Barcelona's position remains firm: they will not move in the defenders' market as long as Ronald Araujo stays. The search for his replacement will begin the moment a final decision is taken on his future.