Tough round-of-32 ties await the Arab nations at the U-17 World Cup, as the tournament enters a knockout stage that leaves no room for second chances.
All eyes are on Saudi Arabia, who face Belgium after an impressive group stage. They beat France, then booked their place in the knockout rounds with victory over Haiti.
Belgium offer another European test, and Saudi Arabia will be determined to extend their run in the tournament.
Morocco meet Chile, hoping to keep the Arab presence alive and progress to the next round. Egypt have a tough draw against Colombia. They reached the round of 32 as runners-up in Group A after beating Panama 4-1.
Algeria take on Venezuela with a place in the round of 16 in their sights.
Several other big fixtures stand out: Italy v Tajikistan, Croatia v Uruguay, Brazil v Mozambique, Mexico v Argentina, Spain v Uzbekistan and Australia v Senegal.
Elsewhere, the Republic of Ireland meet Ivory Coast, Mali take on the Dominican Republic, South Korea face Japan, Serbia play China, Greece meet Ecuador and France face Uganda.
Qatar is hosting the 48-team tournament from 19 November to 13 December 2026. Win in the round of 32 and you're into the round of 16, where the battle for the world title only gets fiercer.
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My story with soccer began when I was just a toddler, a little boy who didn’t fully understand what he was watching, but the magic emanating from the fields was too powerful to resist. I clearly remember following the Egyptian national team at the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where my eyes were filled with wonder at the dramatic moments, and my heart was immersed in a sea of endless excitement. That was the beginning, the spark that ignited a passion that still burns today.
In the vault of my sporting memories, there are moments that will never fade. But if I had to choose just one, it would undoubtedly be Zinedine Zidane’s immortal goal in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen. A single ball, a rocket from “Zizou’s” left foot, flew in a mesmerizing arc to find the back of the net, securing Real Madrid’s ninth title. It was a moment when time stood still—a blend of beauty and power—reminding us that soccer is not just a game, but an art that touches the soul.
As for my all-time favorite lineup? It’s really tough—it’s like choosing among the stars in the sky. Here it is: (Goalkeeper) Gianluigi Buffon… (Defense): Roberto Carlos, Cafu, Alessandro Nesta, Paolo Maldini… (Midfield): Zinedine Zidane, Claude Makélélé, Lionel Messi, Andrés Iniesta... (Forward): Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo “The Phenomenon.”