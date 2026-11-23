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A string of injuries has left Paris Saint-Germain facing a tough test after they were dealt a fresh blow with the absence of their French talent Desire Doue, raising further questions over the Parisian club's moves in the upcoming January transfer window.

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PSG want a replacement who can make an immediate impact, but they don't want to rush into a deal that falls short of their ambitions. Meanwhile, the Spanish media have started floating names. Some look realistic. Others are hard to believe.

Doue's injury comes on top of the absence of Georgian forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, leaving the team's attacking options badly stretched. A January move from Paris Saint-Germain now looks a strong possibility, even if the sporting management could face complications in finalising a suitable deal.

Luis Enrique hasn't closed the door on signing new players in the winter window. But the Spanish coach also stressed that the club won't make decisions under pressure from injuries or simply to replace absent players.

Speaking after the game against Nice, Enrique said: "We are always open to every possibility in the transfer market, but it won't be on the basis of an injured player."

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Those comments show he's sticking to his transfer philosophy. He doesn't want a stopgap. He wants someone with the technical ability to settle quickly into the team's project, without the club taking on excessive financial burdens.

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The real headache for the Parisian hierarchy is finding a player who combines great talent, a reasonable price and the ability to make an immediate impact. That's no easy equation, particularly in January, when clubs usually push up their financial demands.

Ibrahim Maza leads the list of candidates

Spanish outlets have begun circulating names who could come into Paris Saint-Germain's thinking, although not all of them are linked to actual negotiations or official moves by the French club.

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According to French outlet "Foot Mercato", citing Spanish newspaper "Sport", the list features a number of young talents, led by Bayer Leverkusen's Algerian Ibrahim Maza. He was already linked with the Parisian club after Kvaratskhelia's injury a few weeks ago.

Now Doue's absence has revived the injury crisis, and the Algerian's name is back in the spotlight. He's a promising player capable of filling more than one attacking role, and the technical ability he's shown has made him a target for many European clubs.

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Monaco's Paris Brunner, Real Betis star Abde Ezzalzouli and Said El Mala, the talented Koln youngster, are also on the list.

The chances of landing them vary, though. Brunner isn't part of Paris Saint-Germain's plans, according to "Le Parisien", and he's close to extending his contract with Monaco.

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Ezzalzouli has been impressive for Real Betis. His market value is estimated at around €40 million, and he's under contract until 2029, not 2019. El Mala was one of last season's standout discoveries in the Bundesliga, although he lacks the experience needed for a move of this size.

Big names: could PSG surprise everyone?

The suggestions didn't stop there. The programme "Carrusel Deportivo" named another group of players, including Leipzig duo Brajan Gruda and Antonio Nusa, Como's Assane Diao, Atletico Madrid star Ademola Lookman and Athletic Club winger Nico Williams.

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The biggest surprise, though, was the appearance of top-tier names such as Argentina's Julian Alvarez, Colombia's Luis Diaz and Brazil's Vinicius Junior among the possible options to strengthen the front line.

Those names look far removed from any realistic winter deal, given their sporting and financial value and how hard it would be to persuade their clubs to let them go mid-season.

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So can Paris Saint-Germain find an exceptional signing to make up for the loss of Doue and Kvaratskhelia, or will Luis Enrique wait and rely on the options he already has? One thing is certain: repeating the Kvaratskhelia deal of January 2025, when they paid €70 million, won't be easy.