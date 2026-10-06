Appearing for the first time: Donis changes Saudi Arabia's style of play in the Gulf Cup 27 final

Greek coach Georgios Donis, head coach of the Saudi Arabia national team, has decided to switch up the style of play he intends to rely on against the UAE in the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Saudi Arabia face the UAE today, Tuesday, at the Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the final of the 27th edition of the Gulf tournament.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiyah", Donis has decided to change his approach by fielding three men in midfield rather than two: Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Kanno and Nasser Al-Dawsari.

Across the previous four matches of the Gulf tournament, the Greek coach had stuck with Mohammed Kanno and one other alongside him in midfield, with Saleh Abu Al-Shamat deployed as a playmaker.

Next matches KSA Gulf Cup 14:00 UAE

The newspaper also revealed that Donis plans to hand Hassan Tambakti a starting role in defence, after the defender sat on the bench during the penalty-shootout win over Qatar in the semi-final.

Up front, the Greek coach intends to start Firas Al-Buraikan. He has not yet decided whether Abdullah Al-Hamdan will play alongside him, or whether Al-Buraikan will lead the line alone.

Donis is set to settle all outstanding matters in the technical meeting he holds with the players a few hours before kick-off.

Saudi Arabia are chasing their first title in 23 years, since lifting the same Gulf trophy back in 2003.