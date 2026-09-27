The Jordan Football Association has apologised to fans for the poor television broadcast of the national team's match against Syria, confirming that the viewing experience did not meet the agreed standard, while pledging to take the necessary steps to address the fault and ensure it does not happen again in upcoming matches.

According to an official statement, the delayed response to its offer submitted to local channels to obtain broadcasting rights prompted the association to finalise arrangements through a company specialising in broadcasting and television production services.

"Despite carrying out the necessary technical tests before the match, a fault occurred in the internet service used to transmit the signal, which affected the stability of the broadcast and its reaching viewers," it added.

The Jordan Football Association confirmed that the broadcast arrangements aimed to bring the match to the largest possible segment of the audience, pledging to take the necessary steps to address what happened and ensure it does not recur. Technical and organisational measures for the upcoming matches against Venezuela, then Indonesia and Australia, are already under way, it noted, all to guarantee the stability of the broadcast and provide the viewing experience that fans are looking for.

The statement follows Jordan's 1-1 draw with Syria, the first match for the Moroccan Badou Zaki at the helm of Jordan's technical staff. The friendly brought the two teams together on Sunday evening at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Quwaysimah, part of preparations for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Ali Olwan put Jordan ahead in the 38th minute, before Syria drew level via Jan Mustafa in the 52nd. The two teams settled for a draw in Zaki's first test with Jordan.

Technical problems plagued the television transmission throughout, stirring the displeasure of followers on social media, before beIN Sports channels stopped completing the broadcast of the match due to problems related to the broadcast signal.

The Jordan Sports channel had earlier explained that the technical errors accompanying the transmission were down to the company carrying the broadcast and contracted with the Jordan Football Association, confirming its keenness to deliver the television broadcast at the best possible quality.