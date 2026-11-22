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Antony clashed with Sevilla supporters after the full-time whistle when Kike Salas struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn a 1-1 El Gran Derbi draw. Heated post-match remarks from Kike Salas and Lucien Agoume added further drama to a fiery afternoon in Nervion.

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Antony shouts at crowd after late derby twist

Antony became a major talking point after the final whistle as Sevilla and Real Betis played out a fiery 1-1 draw in the first El Gran Derbi of the season at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan. Antony opened the scoring early in the second half with a deflected strike, only for academy graduate Kike Salas to net a stoppage-time equaliser and rescue a point for Sevilla.

Targeted by home supporters throughout the match, Antony turned toward the stands after the whistle and shouted: "You're so bad. You're absolutely terrible!"

Salas and Agoume react to tense Nervion draw

Sevilla created the bulk of the chances at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with Kike Salas seeing a first-half header drift wide before his low stoppage-time effort snuck past Alvaro Valles. Speaking to Sevilla FC+, the match-winner reflected on a bittersweet afternoon.

"In the end, that goal is a small reward for the team's great work, especially in the first half, where we dominated them and created a lot of chances," Kike Salas said. "We can't leave satisfied. I think we went out there from the start determined to win, and that was evident, but sometimes the ball just doesn't go in."

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Agoume dismisses complaints over Kike Salas

According to Diario de Sevilla, midfielder Lucien Agoume brushed off complaints from Real Betis defender Marc Bartra, who questioned why Kike Salas stayed on the pitch after an earlier incident involving Isco, and criticised referee Sanchez Martinez's handling of the derby.

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"Why was Kike Salas sent off? But the referee called a foul on Isco. Let them keep complaining, we're not interested in that," Agoume said. "I don't think it was fair for either team, but more for us, he called minor fouls. He gave me a yellow card because he said I was making gestures, and that's why he gave me a yellow card in the derby after 15 minutes. Everyone saw that we outplayed our opponent, that we created more chances, and that for most of the game we were superior and deserved the victory."

European focus next after fierce derby test

With Sevilla taking heart from their late persistence and home backing, Kike Salas added: "I'm left with the team's hard work and sacrifice, and with the fans, who cheered us on when our energy was waning and throughout the week."

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Both sides now turn toward upcoming fixtures, with Real Betis set for their next Champions League challenge in Bratislava.