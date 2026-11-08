Antonio Rudiger allegedly strikes security guard during tunnel brawl between Real Madrid and Valencia

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Antonio Rudiger reportedly struck a security guard in the face during a massive half-time tunnel brawl between Real Madrid and Valencia. The chaotic scenes were sparked by a dispute over a refereeing decision, forcing the police to urgently intervene and restore order.

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Real Madrid clash in tunnel brawl

Madrid's comprehensive 3-0 victory against Valencia was overshadowed by a shocking half-time bust-up inside the stadium tunnel. Tensions completely boiled over as the two sets of players made their way back to the dressing rooms.

According to reports from Marca, Rudiger found himself at the very centre of a massive physical altercation. The German international defender reportedly clashed violently with Valencia players and staff in highly chaotic scenes away from the cameras. The incident quickly escalated from a verbal disagreement into a physical confrontation, forcing stadium personnel to take emergency action.

Sporting director sparks massive outrage

The ugly brawl was initially sparked when Valencia sporting director Braulio Vasquez aggressively confronted the referee's assistant. Vasquez was absolutely furious regarding the foul that directly led to Los Blancos' opening goal.

The opening strike came from a free-kick converted by Kylian Mbappe's team-mates, which clearly agitated the home side's hierarchy. Vasquez strongly protested the officiating decision, loudly shouting at the assistant: "It's not a foul, it's legal contact, what a fuss!"

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This heated, close-quarters exchange rapidly set the stage for a much larger and more dangerous confrontation between the two rival camps.

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Bellingham intervenes as chaos ensues

Jude Bellingham unfortunately walked right into the escalating situation as he headed towards the away dressing room. The England international midfielder instinctively grabbed Vasquez's jacket to pull the sporting director away from the targeted official.

However, this specific gesture severely inflamed tensions between the Valencia representatives and the visiting Madrid squad. Three security guards immediately rushed in and attempted to safely escort the Los Blancos players away from the danger zone.

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The situation rapidly deteriorated as several punches were exchanged in the confined space. During the ensuing scuffle, Rudiger reportedly struck a security guard squarely in the face while the staff member was desperately trying to separate the warring groups.

Police forced to quickly restore order

The sheer violence and scale of the sudden altercation eventually forced local police to intervene to prevent any further injuries. As the terrifying chaos reached its absolute peak, Ibrahima Konate bravely stepped in to try and appease the angry parties.

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Konate's timely intervention helped to finally calm spirits, and order was eventually restored within the tunnel, allowing the second half to eventually proceed.

Madrid ultimately secured a comfortable 3-0 victory on the pitch, completely shutting out their opponents. However, the shocking tunnel clashes and the ensuing police involvement will undoubtedly dominate the immediate post-match fallout.