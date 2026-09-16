Anthony Martial is close to extending his career at Málaga. That's according to Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato on Wednesday. The 30-year-old striker has been without a club for two months after the termination of his contract with Mexican side CF Monterrey.

"Málaga are in advanced negotiations with Anthony Martial," Aouna writes on X. "Talks between the two parties are progressing and an agreement is close."

Back in LaLiga after years away, Málaga won promotion this summer. The club currently sit 18th in the league with three points.

Last season, Martial was still playing for Monterrey. For unclear reasons, his contract there, which had been due to run until mid-2027, was terminated in July. He ultimately played 20 matches for the Mexican club, scoring once and providing three assists.

Now, Martial's career appears in danger of fizzling out. The France international, capped 30 times, was a sensation in his younger years at AS Monaco and looked set to fulfil his potential when he made a promising start at Manchester United, who paid at least €60 million to the principality for him.

Yet the forward's development stalled considerably. His loan spell at Sevilla was unsuccessful and in 2024 Manchester United terminated his contract. Martial was injured at that point and his deal was due to expire.

A few months later, Martial signed for AEK Athens, where they quickly wanted rid of him despite his nine goals for the club. That was followed by an adventure in Mexico, which also failed to work out.