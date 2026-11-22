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FC Utrecht have sacked Anthony Correia with immediate effect, the club announced through their official channels. They hold the 44-year-old coach responsible for their poor results in the Eredivisie.

Correia arrived from Telstar with sky-high expectations after guiding the club into the Eredivisie and keeping them in the top flight. He struggled to make the same mark in Utrecht.

After 13 matches, Utrecht sit 15th, just two points above the relegation zone. They have won three, drawn three and lost seven. Their last three league games have ended in defeat. Saturday evening's 3-2 home loss to SC Cambuur was the final straw.

"After Ron Jans’s time at the club, we had to look for a new coach," technical director Jordy Zuidam told the club's official channels. "Everyone at the club unanimously agreed that Anthony was the best candidate. He and his staff have done everything they could from day one to make it a success."

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"We knew this process would need time, and we gave each other that time. Throughout, we always tried to look beyond the results alone."

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"There were moments when we felt together that things were moving in the right direction, but ultimately there was no sustained improvement. That is why, however difficult it was, we made this decision," Zuidam said.

Correia's tactics and system also drew considerable criticism alongside the poor results. The style of play that worked so well at Telstar was proving far less successful at Stadion Galgenwaard.

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Utrecht have also dismissed assistant coach Gertjan Tamerus. The Haarlem native has worked with Correia as an assistant coach since mid-2024.

"FC Utrecht thank Correia and Tamerus for their dedication and wish them both every success in their future careers," the club concluded. They have begun the search for a permanent successor.