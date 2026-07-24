Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Turkish giants are offering the winger a net salary of eight million euros per season on a five-year deal. Leao would also be in line for three bonuses each year: 1.5 million euros for more than 20 appearances, 1.5 million euros for 15 goals and one million euros if Fenerbahce win the Süper Lig title.

Fener have finished runners-up in each of the last four seasons and have not won the major title since 2014. Under newly elected president Aziz Yildirim, the club want to strengthen heavily to keep pace with reigning champions Galatasaray. The report adds that Fenerbahce are ready to pay 50 million euros to sign the Portuguese forward.

For years, Rafa Leao has divided opinion at Milan because of his inconsistent displays. A move to the Süper Lig could offer him the chance of a fresh start while still earning big money. Only a few weeks ago, Fenerbahce made Mason Greenwood of Olympique Marseille the club's record signing. The Englishman cost 39 million euros, a figure that could now be broken again. Fener also signed Vedat Muriqi of Mallorca for 15.5 million euros and Nathan Ake of Manchester City for eight million euros.

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Should Milan decide to sell Rafa Leao, they want to reinvest the money in Konstantinos Karetsas of KRC Genk, according to the report. However, the Greece international has supposedly already given his word to Borussia Dortmund. Milan, unlike BVB, have not yet submitted an offer for the attacking player.

Last season, Rafael Leao scored ten goals and supplied three assists in 31 competitive appearances for Milan.