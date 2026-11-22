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Desire Doue is expected to miss the rest of the season for PSG.

PSG's Desire Doue has suffered a serious injury. Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Sunday that the forward tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee against OGC Nice. Doue will have surgery before the end of the month.

The injury is likely to end the young Frenchman's season. Doue twisted his knee in the 38th minute while changing direction, with no contact from an opponent . He fell to the ground, cried out in pain and had tears in his eyes. The 21-year-old was carried off on a stretcher shortly afterwards to applause from all the players, fans and even the referee.

“By your side, Desire,” PSG posted on social media. The winger will be absent as the club chase more titles, having played a decisive part in both Champions League triumphs, in 2025 and 2026.

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It is also PSG's second major injury blow of the season. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tore his cruciate ligament about a month ago and is also unlikely to return before the summer break.