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Schalke lost 8-1 to Paderborn. A day later, their amateurs took a hiding too.

A day after Schalke 04's 8-1 Bundesliga defeat to Paderborn, their second team lost heavily to the East Westphalians too.

Schalke's amateurs lost 5-1 (2-0 at half-time) to Paderborn II in the Regionalliga West. Former Bayern Munich prospect Oliver Batista Meier almost tore through Schalke single-handedly. The summer signing hit a hat-trick for Paderborn's reserves (17th minute, penalty/33rd/60th).

Albert Millgramm (78th) and Luka Duric (83rd) scored Paderborn's other goals, while Turkey Under-20 international Ayman Gulasi (47th) was Schalke's only scorer. Paderborn II climbed to sixth in the Regionalliga West table, while Schalke's amateurs sit 12th after 18 matches.

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Schalke's first team had taken a hiding from Paderborn the previous day. After the 8-1 (3-0 at half-time) defeat , even the usually optimistic Schalke coach Miron Muslic could not hide his despair.

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"It is a disgrace, and I feel deeply ashamed. We have utterly embarrassed so many Schalke people", the Austrian fumed , before delivering a scathing assessment of his players: "The team are rapidly destroying what we have worked so hard to build together over the past year and a half. As things stand, we are not good enough for the Bundesliga."

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Miron Muslic's comments after Schalke humiliation draw criticism

Schalke's run of nine competitive matches without a win could hardly have come at a worse time. They conceded more goals against Paderborn in one match than they have scored all season. A week before their first Revierderby against Borussia Dortmund in three years, Schalke suffered their heaviest defeat since an 8-0 loss at Bayern Munich in September 2020.

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After defending his team throughout recent weeks, Muslic turned on his players. "No matter what we try as a coaching staff, it doesn't work," the 44-year-old lamented. "Apart from Loris Karius, nobody is reaching their performance limit. None of the senior players are capable of leading the team."

The Schalke coach's harsh words drew criticism : "I would have sacked him immediately after the interview," former Bundesliga player Stefan Schnoor said on Doppelpass on Sport1 , explaining that his view stemmed from the helplessness Muslic had openly admitted during his outburst.

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"What he essentially said was: 'Since the start of the season, my staff and I have tried everything, and the team aren't responding to it'," Schnoor said, elaborating on his controversial view.