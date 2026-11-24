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Senegal have won their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), sport's highest court, over the result of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations final. That means they have been reinstated as winners of the controversial final against Morocco earlier this year.

CAS has upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal against the Confederation of African Football and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation concerning the final of the "Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025".

CAS has overturned the CAF Appeals Committee's decision and reinstated the CAF Disciplinary Committee's ruling.

As a result, the result at the end of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final stands: Senegal 1-0 Morocco.

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Senegal are therefore officially African champions again. CAS unanimously upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal, overturning CAF's decision last March to award Morocco the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final. Senegal's 1-0 extra-time win on the pitch in the final played on 18 January in Rabat now stands.

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WHAT HAPPENED

Senegal's players protested a penalty awarded to Morocco late in normal time. In protest, Senegal left the pitch for 14 minutes before returning to complete the match.

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Brahim Diaz's penalty miss then sent the final into extra time, where Senegal prevailed. Two months later, however, the CAF Appeals Committee deemed their departure from the pitch a forfeit, awarding Morocco a 3-0 win and the African title.

CAS overturned that decision today, once again confirming Senegal as African champions for the 2025 edition.