A muscle injury was not the only challenge facing Barcelona captain Raphinha on his return to the pitch. Press reports have revealed a "hidden" and serious problem affecting the Brazilian star, one that threatens his readiness and increases the risk of a fresh setback.

Raphinha, 29, came back recently after recovering from an oedema in his right thigh, the same area he damaged twice previously on duty with his national team. He matters enormously to this side, with 14 goals in 8 matches going forward and relentless high pressing without the ball. Even so, the player and Hansi Flick's coaching staff handled his return with extreme caution.

The 24-hour journey sparks the crisis

Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" report that the new problem began during Brazil's trip to Australia, a marathon journey of almost 24 hours in the air, with a shocking nine-hour time difference between Australia and Barcelona.

Barcelona saw it coming and acted early, calling on the first team's sleep expert before the trip to blunt the effects of jet lag. It didn't work. Raphinha suffered badly.

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The sleep expert steps in

Nothing could stop the Barcelona captain from struggling to get sufficient rest, and the Brazilian is currently suffering from acute insomnia. That has raised his injury risk and pushed the coaching staff to be even more careful with his minutes in the coming matches.

Ana West, Barcelona's accredited sleep specialist, visits the sports city twice a month. She was at the club last week and again before the international break, talking the players through healthy sleep habits: regular schedules, relaxation techniques, even the right lighting to prepare their bodies for sleep.

Raphinha followed every piece of her advice and it changed nothing. Now the medical staff fear the insomnia could worsen his muscle injury, just when Barcelona need every minute they can get from their in-form captain.



