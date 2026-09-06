Anis Hadj Moussa deal off for now: Ittihad Club cannot meet demand

Anis Hadj Moussa's transfer to Ittihad Club collapsed at the last minute. The Saudi club cannot meet the bank guarantee demanded by Feyenoord, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs and Feyenoord Transfermarkt report. As a result, the deal is off for the time being.

Earlier on Sunday, Hadj Moussa's move to Saudi Arabia had looked close. Feyenoord and Ittihad Club had reached a verbal agreement and were only waiting for the final formalities. The bank guarantee has now become the stumbling block.

Feyenoord wanted financial security before giving the final green light to the multi-million transfer. According to the latest reporting, Ittihad Club are refusing to provide that guarantee. That means there will be no medical and Hadj Moussa will not leave for Jeddah.

Huge sums were involved. Feyenoord Transfermarkt had previously reported that Feyenoord could receive up to €44 million including bonuses. Rijnmond spoke of a fixed transfer fee of €40 million, which could rise to €42 million through bonuses.

At either figure, Hadj Moussa would have become the most expensive outgoing transfer in Feyenoord's history. That will not happen now this move has fallen through.

Saudi Arabia's transfer window is still open, so Ittihad Club could yet submit a new bid to the Rotterdam club. Because of the complications around the transfer, Hadj Moussa was already left out of the matchday squad against NEC (1-3) and appears to have played his last match for Feyenoord.

For the time being, a move to Ittihad Club is off the table because of the problems with the bank guarantee.