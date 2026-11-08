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이케르 카시야스 (Iker Casillas)Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Angry Casillas pulls his two sons from Real Madrid

Valencia vs Real Madrid
Valencia
Real Madrid
LaLiga
AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Champions League
I. Casillas
Spain
Greece

The historic Real Madrid goalkeeper has made a decisive decision regarding his two children.

Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero's sons are done at Real Madrid's academy. The former Spain goalkeeper, furious, has pulled Martin and Lucas, both keepers like their father, out of "La Fabrica" after two seasons at the royal club.

According to "AS", the surprise call followed Martin, the elder son, losing his prominent role. Neither boy was named in the squad for the "Futures" tournament in Orlando either, and that tipped Casillas into action. The club is now aware of his decision.

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"Marca" reported that Martin, 12, and Lucas, 10, will leave Real Madrid for Leganes, chasing a development project better suited to their progress.

Both brothers started out at Pozuelo before their two years in Real Madrid's academy. They agreed to the move, which came after consultation with the family.

Martin had caught the eye at the under-12 World Championship. Lucas, meanwhile, shone by saving several penalties against Barcelona.

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