Real Madrid published their new disciplinary code at the end of last July, tightening the penalties against members who resell season tickets or match tickets without the club's supervision.

The club treats these violations as extremely serious. Punishment can go as far as stripping membership from anyone proven to have resold tickets in breach of the rules.

According to the Spanish newspaper «Mundo Deportivo», the controversy over the new code has nothing to do with the tougher line on ticket reselling. It stems from other clauses that let the club punish members and season-ticket holders for their opinions and statements in private life, including their posts on social media.

Two clauses in particular have drawn widespread criticism. Article Nine, clause seven, defines "failing to respect the club's representatives and/or offending them through actions, gestures or words" as a serious violation.

Article Ten, clause eighteen, goes further. It treats any act or verbal or written statement liable to affect the respect, dignity and image of the club, or to offend the people who form part of it or represent it, or to cause serious harm to Real Madrid directly or indirectly, as an extremely serious violation.

Lawyer Romero de la Osa branded these clauses an assault on freedom of expression. The club, in his view, cannot rule that a fan has broken the law by insulting or belittling an official, except through the proper legal procedures and before the courts.

"I can write what I write because I am not a member of Real Madrid nor a fan of it," he added. "Were I so, they could expel me for two or three years or even permanently, and prevent me from watching my team for two or three years. Do you not see how great the impact of this ban is?".

Under the new social disciplinary code, members who commit serious violations face temporary suspension of their membership for one to two years, and/or a ban from entering the club's facilities for the same period.

Extremely serious violations carry heavier punishment: suspension of membership for two to three years, and/or permanent loss of membership, plus the possibility of a two to three-year ban from the club's facilities.

The newspaper «El Confidencial» revealed that around 50 Real Madrid members handed a letter to the club's offices, demanding a hearing to discuss the new statutes.

The club refused to receive it. Undeterred, the members sent it by registered mail, and they are weighing up legal action against the board of directors should no reply arrive.