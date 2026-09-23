Ancelotti: Vinicius is not at his best right now

Carlo Ancelotti, the Italian coach of Brazil's national team, has thrown his weight behind former star Vinicius Junior, insisting the criticism he faces at Real Madrid does nothing to change his status as one of the world's most prominent players.

The Italian spoke in an exclusive interview with the "Times of India", on the sidelines of the Seleção's friendly tour of Australia, India and Singapore under his leadership, part of the build-up to upcoming commitments.

Asked about Vinicius's dip in form and the scathing criticism he has faced in Madrid, Ancelotti replied without hesitation: "He may not be at his best right now, but Vinicius's quality is beyond dispute. He put in a great performance at the World Cup, for example. As a player, no one can be in peak condition all the time."

The veteran coach added: "He is a wonderful player, among the best in the world. I am certain he will be at his best in the coming matches. My confidence in him is complete."

Ancelotti also laid out the shape of his long-term project with Brazil, stressing that these friendlies are no mere show. They are a genuine laboratory for discovering talent.

"These matches are extremely useful because they usually give us the chance to watch different players," he said. "My aim is to watch players I don't know well, and that will help me choose the squad for the official tournaments. We have a wonderful generation of players who took part in the World Cups of 2018, 2022 and 2026."

Building a carefully considered transitional phase is central to the plan, according to the coach. "We are working on building a new generation of players," he explained. "We have a solid base gained from the World Cup, and we are now focusing on preparing for the Copa America 2028 and the World Cup 2030."

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On his working method and his technical staff, the Italian dropped a surprise. "Every week we monitor between 60 and 70 players eligible to join the national team," he said. "We search everywhere: in Europe, Russia and Saudi Arabia. Brazilian players are everywhere, and our task is not to leave any talent unmonitored."