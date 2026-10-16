Ancelotti raises the danger flag in Barcelona's face once again

Carlo Ancelotti has Barcelona worried again. The former Real Madrid manager, now in charge of Brazil, will take his squad on a fresh tour during November's international break after the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed the plans, and Hansi Flick's camp fear their players could pick up new injuries.

Raphinha's muscle injury on Brazil duty in the friendly against Australia ranked among the worst news Barcelona have had this season, with the Catalans flying thanks to their attacking football.

The Brazilian winger came off at the end of the first half, having already scored a penalty, in a game his country won 4-2.

His absence bit in Barcelona's next two outings. They went without him for the 3-0 win over Getafe in La Liga and the 4-1 victory against Galatasaray in Istanbul on the second matchday of the Champions League group stage.

Brazil's schedule over that break attracted plenty of criticism. Two matches against Australia were followed by a trip to Kolkata to face India, a tour widely seen as offering little sporting value for the mileage it put in the players' legs.

Next matches BET LaLiga 12:30 BAR Watch

Ancelotti took little from those games beyond a look at some of the youngsters earmarked for the Olympic project. One of them was Arthur Dias, the Atletico Paranaense defender, who interests Barcelona ahead of the winter transfer window.

Raphinha's injury still has Barcelona counting the cost, and Ancelotti is already gearing up for his next round of international football. The Brazilian Football Confederation have confirmed the Italian will name his squad for the upcoming break on Thursday 29 October.

Two friendlies await in Singapore. Brazil face Japan on 14 November before meeting Singapore on the 17th of the same month at the National Stadium, which holds around 55,000 spectators.

Japan will be familiar opponents after the two met in the round of 16 at the last World Cup. The second game, though, will be the first ever meeting between the senior sides of Brazil and Singapore.

The Brazilian Football Confederation defended the choice of destination. A statement explained that the matches were arranged with the international calendar in mind, as Europe's major national teams play official fixtures in that window, which limits the chances of landing friendlies against sides from that continent. Africa presents a similar problem.

Barcelona, with the new break looming, are keeping a close eye on their internationals. Nobody at the club wants a repeat of the Raphinha episode and the kind of absences that could follow at a point when the team are desperate to keep their results ticking over.