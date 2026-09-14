Ancelotti: Neymar cannot be replaced, and I reject the one-star policy

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Neymar will not return to the ranks of the Brazil national team, with the Italian turning his attention to building a new generation ahead of the 2030 World Cup.

Tribuna published Ancelotti's comments to CNN Brasil, where he said: "Neymar deserved to be part of Brazil's squad for the 2026 World Cup, thanks to his unique abilities," while revealing that the forward had already decided against a return to international football.

Ancelotti said: "Neymar deserved to go to the World Cup. He cannot be replaced, he is a one-of-a-kind player thanks to his abilities."

For the coach, the Seleção must now start preparing for the future by looking harder at young players.

His focus falls on players born in 2004, 2005 and 2006, while he also keeps tabs on younger talents born in 2008 who are yet to break through at first-team level.

He said: "We have young players born in 2008 who possess a lot of quality, and they are not playing yet, but they are capable of playing. Now is the right time to monitor them, taking into account their ages as well. It is true that a player can deliver a very good level even at the age of 36 or 37. But now is the right time to give priority to young players."

The senior team, he revealed, is already working alongside the coaches of the under-20 and under-17 sides to coordinate the development of young players across the various competitions.

He stressed: "The Olympic Games are extremely important, as is the Copa América. We have to follow these young players throughout the stages of their development, because a player's club objectives do not always match those of the Brazil national team."

Collective strength, Ancelotti insisted, must be the foundation of the new Brazil. He warned that no team can rely on one exceptional individual.

He said: "I believe that in modern football you need collective play, not individual talent. Of course, if you have great individual talent, your chances of winning are greater, but modern football does not allow for the absence of collective play. We are working on building a strong team for the future, not on focusing on one great individual talent."

The disappointment of the last World Cup still lingers. Ancelotti called the elimination frustrating but insisted Brazil must move on.

He added: "I think the World Cup was disappointing, and we feel sorry about it, but we now have to look ahead. We have the time to prepare a new generation of players."

He concluded: "We will now make use of the friendly matches to see the new young talents that Brazilian football is producing. I believe Brazil should be among the best national teams in the world. We were not able to achieve that, and that is why we have to improve our levels in order to be better at the next World Cup."

Brazil face Australia in two friendlies, on 25 and 29 September, before meeting India on 3 October.

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