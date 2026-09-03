Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-LILLE-PSGAFP
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Ancelotti: I exchange ideas with Mourinho, and he will do an excellent job at Real Madrid

J. Mourinho
C. Ancelotti
Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs Inter
Inter
Champions League
Brazil
Portugal
Italy
Spain
Brazil

The former Los Blancos coach gave his opinion on Real Madrid's new start

Veteran Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has long enjoyed a strong relationship with Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, with the pair constantly swapping ideas and messages.

Now in charge of the Brazil national team, Ancelotti made his remarks during a visit to the royal club's headquarters on Thursday. He was checking on the Brazilian players in the Los Blancos ranks ahead of the upcoming international break.

Read also

New revelation: FIFA spent millions of dollars to protect Infantino's reputation

Detailed investigation: Infantino received gifts from Putin and used FIFA for personal purposes

Asked about his relationship with Mourinho, Ancelotti told the press: "A very good relationship, and it has been so for a long time. I have an excellent relationship with him, we exchange ideas and messages. I am extremely happy that he is here, and with his ability to make the most of this great club, Real Madrid, which he knows very well."

The former Madrid boss continued: "Jose is a great coach, and by the way I am sure he will do a very good job here."

On the start of this new era under Mourinho, Ancelotti said: "I see it as very good. I think he faced some difficulties in the first match. Little by little the team played better in the second match, and it was a big game against Sociedad. Now the important encounters begin: the match against Betis (tomorrow, Friday, in La Liga) and the start of the Champions League."

He concluded: "I think the team is well prepared, with the new signings who offer a lot and will add a lot to the team. I think it will be a great season for Real Madrid."

You can discuss topics and news in more depth in the "Kooora" forums.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google