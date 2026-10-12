Real Madrid have taken an important step towards securing the future of their goalkeeping position, after reaching a preliminary agreement with their Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois over a contract renewal.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Courtois's current deal at the Bernabeu runs until June 2027. The new preliminary agreement is designed to keep him for an extra season, guarding the Madrid goal through the 2027-2028 campaign.





Madrid rate Courtois as one of the finest goalkeepers on the planet and an indispensable part of the project, a man who has proved over the years that he can swing the biggest matches. Both parties are now close to putting the finishing touches to the new deal.













Rather than start hunting for a replacement, the Spanish giants want to hold on to one of their most important assets. Courtois brings vast experience in domestic and European competition, and he knows exactly what sort of pressure comes with the shirt.

Spanish press reports last September suggested the two sides were closing in on an extension until 30 June 2028, further evidence of how determined the club are to keep the Belgian.

Courtois has been one of the team's standout stars since arriving in 2018. His value has never been about routine saves. It has been about decisive moments in the biggest games.

The 2022 Champions League final against Liverpool remains the clearest example. A legendary performance from the Belgian, and saves that helped crown Real Madrid European champions for the fourteenth time in their history. He walked off with the man of the match award.

Courtois is 34 now, yet the anticipated agreement says everything about how the club see him. He remains the undisputed first choice on the strength of his experience, his quality and his habit of shining when it matters most.

A serious knee injury in 2023 kept the Belgian out for a long spell. He came back, reclaimed his place and confirmed that Madrid still have one of the outstanding goalkeepers of his generation on their books.











