An unexpected destination for Pogba: could Messi be the password?

Paul Pogba is edging closer to a new experience outside European football, in an attempt to salvage a career derailed by one crisis after another.

The Frenchman is still hunting for a club to hand him a route back onto the pitch, and Major League Soccer is emerging as a possible landing spot for the 2018 World Cup winner.

French website "Foot Mercato", citing the British newspaper the Daily Mail, report that Pogba, 33, has been offered to a number of MLS clubs since last August as part of the search for a new stage to revive his career. A move to the Saudi Pro League does not look the most likely option at present.

Several American clubs have been mentioned, most notably DC United and Inter Miami, who have Argentina's Lionel Messi in their ranks, as well as New York City. Nobody has opened official negotiations yet, according to the report.

Pogba cut ties with Monaco this summer after just six matches for the club. That made him a free agent, free to pick his next destination.

Having returned to action once his doping suspension was reduced, the French star now has a fresh opportunity to rediscover his level and play regularly.

MLS could mark a different beginning to his career. For now, his future remains open to all possibilities while he waits for an official offer to settle his next destination.