Jose Mourinho is ready to shake up his defence for the Clasico. Real Madrid's head coach looks set to turn to Antonio Rudiger and Ibrahima Konate for the eagerly awaited clash with Barcelona, dropping Spain's Dean Huijsen, according to journalist Santiago Segurola.

Speaking on Spanish radio station "Onda Cero", Segurola claimed Mourinho doesn't trust Huijsen enough defensively, even after the youngster played the full 90 minutes of the 4-1 win over Sevilla. The Portuguese prefers to lean on his most experienced heads for the biggest nights.

"Huijsen may be a substitute, yes," said the Spanish journalist. "Mourinho does not trust him much defensively. I think he will play against Leipzig, and that Rudiger will start against Barcelona, despite the difficulty of him playing two consecutive matches. I assume Rudiger and Konate will play in the Clasico."

For all his talk of a demotion, Segurola was quick to praise Huijsen's qualities. The Spaniard offers something special in build-up play and carrying the ball into advanced areas, as he showed against Sevilla, spreading play down the left flank and dropping into a playmaking role.

Barcelona's defence, by contrast, came in for criticism. Segurola sees it as a clear weakness Real Madrid can exploit, particularly on the counter. The Catalans need to tighten up at the back if they want to mount a serious push for the Champions League.

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Pau Cubarsi's availability looms large here. Lose him, Segurola warned, and Barcelona face major problems. The team still lacks the defensive solidity to keep pace with their rivals in the big games.

Both Spanish giants also drew Segurola's fire for leaning on referees, following the controversial calls in Barcelona against Real Betis and Real Madrid against Sevilla. Their constant complaints, he argued, only pile more pressure on the officials.

"It is extremely shameful for Real Madrid and Barcelona to grumble about the referees and pressure them, and to turn the competition into something extremely ugly," he said.

Two incidents summed up the problem for him. The disallowed Giovani Lo Celso goal against Real Betis and the controversial Arda Guler call against Sevilla, he said, throw the door open to yet more refereeing rows. Officials, he warned, now feel intimidated amid the mounting criticism and pressure.