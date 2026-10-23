Asian football could be about to look very different. The Asian Football Confederation has announced significant amendments to its statutes, paving the way for a new phase in which the dates of the AFC Asian Cup will change.

Meeting in an extraordinary session in Tokyo this Friday, the AFC General Assembly unanimously approved a package of amendments to the statutes, including transitional provisions to organise the confederation's upcoming phase of governance.

Why now? The move responds to anticipated changes to the international match calendar planned by FIFA, and follows consultations with the global body. The aim is to keep the AFC's electoral cycle in harmony with the dates of its major tournaments.

The Asian Cup changes its date starting from 2032

Chief among the changes is the shift of the Asian Cup from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years, starting with the 2032 edition, as part of the ongoing development of the international match calendar, according to a statement on the confederation's official website.

Saudi Arabia will host the 2027 Asian Cup. That will be the last edition staged in an odd-numbered year before the switch to even-numbered years with the following tournament in 2032, the venue for which is yet to be decided.

For the first time since 2004, the Asian tournament returns to even-numbered years.

The amended system keeps the Asian elections aligned with the dates of the continental tournament. That allows the executive office to oversee the organisation of the competition during its decisive phases, and brings stability to administrative decisions and operational processes.

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, hailed the General Assembly's approval as a step towards strengthening the governance system and preserving transparency and continuity, in a way that serves the future of football on the continent.

Addressing the General Assembly, Sheikh Salman said the decision strengthens governance and ensures that the regulations remain clear and fit for purpose, adding that the upcoming phase requires a focus on the collective interest of Asian football, and the continued entrenchment of the values of transparency, unity and inclusivity.

The 2027 elections

Under the new arrangements, the AFC will hold elections for its main leadership positions during 2027, in accordance with the articles specified in the statutes. The winners will not take up their roles immediately, though. Their term runs from 1 January 2028 until 2032.

The current officials, elected for the period from 2023 to 2027, will carry on performing their duties until the end of 2027, in line with the electoral term granted to them.

Rounding off its statement, the AFC confirmed that further details on the upcoming elections will be announced in due course, with the new amendments paving the way to restructure the relationship between the electoral milestones and the continent's most important national team tournament.