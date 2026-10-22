Real Madrid are preparing to send a high-level delegation to the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London next Monday, a move that may carry implications beyond mere protocol. The Spanish club either skipped or settled for limited representation in the past two editions.

According to French newspaper L'Équipe, several of the club's nominated players are set to head to the British capital. That marks a notable shift from what happened in 2024 and 2025.

Mbappé in the spotlight: will London hold a surprise?

Madrid's move comes with fans still waiting to learn the identity of the Ballon d'Or winner. Kylian Mbappé sits among the nominees, alongside teammates Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior, plus Marc Cucurella.

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Why send a large delegation at all? The question hangs over the club's stance on this year's results, and whether its participation hints at confidence in one of its players. Chief among them is Mbappé, who scored in the 4-1 win over Leipzig in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The club's attendance proves nothing on its own, though. The newspaper revealed no information confirming the winner's identity ahead of the official announcement, and a nominee showing up does not mean the award has been decided in his favour.

The 2024 rupture and a near-total absence in 2025

Real Madrid pulled out of the 2024 ceremony at the last moment, once it became clear that Vinícius Júnior would miss out on the award. It went to Spanish midfielder Rodri.

A year later, the club's presence stayed minimal. Caroline Weir was the only Madrid representative to attend the ceremony, according to L'Équipe.

This time, Real Madrid appear to have decided on a more visible return, with several nominees preparing to travel to London. The step brings the club back to the forefront of the event after two years of tension and absence.

El Clásico precedes the Ballon d'Or night

Timing gives Madrid's participation added significance. The ceremony falls the day after El Clásico against Barcelona on Sunday evening, leaving the club facing two consecutive days of major events.

Beyond the four nominees for the main award, Thibaut Courtois is in the running for best goalkeeper of the season. Yann Diomande enters the race for best young talent, while Felicia Schröder competes for best young talent in the women's category.

Between Real Madrid's return and the suspense over Mbappé's fate, the questions stay open until the winner is confirmed. The decision to attend, on its own, is not enough to say the French star will walk away with the Ballon d'Or.



