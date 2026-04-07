An imminent meeting between Ramos and Sevilla... and a date set to finalise the deal

Negotiations are progressing regarding a potential takeover of Sevilla FC by the Five Eleven fund, in which Sergio Ramos is a major investor, in the coming period.

According to the newspaper Mundo Deportivo, the two parties will meet next week to continue negotiations, with some sources indicating that this meeting will take place next Tuesday, 15 April.

This meeting follows the signing of a letter of intent by Sergio Ramos and the Five Eleven fund in mid-January, and since then, the necessary due diligence has been carried out, concluding at the end of March.

During this period, the club’s financial statements were analysed, and the window for completing the purchase of the club has been open until the end of May; however, the initial deadline at the end of May is being used to determine whether the deal will go through or not.

The initial aim of this fund, which has extensive experience given its involvement in the La Liga Legends Museum, was to acquire approximately €400 million, including Sevilla FC’s current debts.

The fund intends to acquire around 65% of the Andalusian club; however, Sevilla’s current sporting performance will be a decisive factor in this matter.

Following last Sunday’s defeat to Real Oviedo, Sevilla currently sit 17th in the La Liga table with 31 points, just two points clear of Elche, the first team in the relegation zone.

This is why the date has been set for the end of May, as by then Sevilla’s final position will be clear.

Ramos began his career at Sevilla, before enjoying legendary years with Real Madrid, and then decided to return to the Andalusian club to represent them in the 2023–24 season.

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