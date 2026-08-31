Liverpool signed Ronald Araujo from Barcelona this summer, following Konate's departure to Real Madrid, to shore up the right side of a defence where Frimpong has fallen short of expectations.

The Uruguayan spoke about adapting to the Premier League after the Reds' 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Araujo said: "Since I put on the Liverpool shirt, I have realised the truth of the Premier League. It is at a completely different pace: intense passion, physical contact, and no room for thinking."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

His remarks, carried by "Foot Mercato", continued: "In the first few matches, when I came on as a substitute against teams like Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, I quickly realised that you have to be fully focused the moment your feet touch the pitch."

The 27-year-old defender then added: "There is no doubt that La Liga should never be underestimated. It is a league distinguished by remarkable tactics and technical genius, and I learned a lot from winning titles there. But the Premier League is on another level entirely in terms of physical strength and speed. I firmly believe that if any defender can prove himself at this level, impose his presence, withstand the weekly battles, and shine in England, then he can return to La Liga and dominate it without any difficulty."

Araujo concluded: "Every minute I spend here is like a battle, and I am ready to fight for my place at Anfield."

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums



