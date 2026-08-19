The dismissal of Kevin Lamour, chief operating officer of the International Football Federation (FIFA), has opened a new chapter of tension. Laura McAllister, vice-president of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), said the decision sends "a very worrying message to everyone seeking change".

FIFA confirmed Lamour's departure on Monday evening, more than two weeks after he issued a statement to the Associated Press claiming FIFA's administration had been deceived by president Gianni Infantino over a plan to sell a stake in a company running World Cup competitions to private-sector investors.

Lamour branded the plan to create the company a "one-man project". Senior adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned on the same day, piling further pressure on Infantino.

McAllister, who worked with Lamour during his time as UEFA deputy general secretary, said: "I know Kevin Lamour as an honest and exemplary sporting leader, and he was a trusted colleague. He is a leader with firm principles, who courageously defends the values that should govern our work in football administration."

She added: "His dismissal seriously weakens FIFA's administration, and undermines a unique opportunity to change the institution's culture and reorient it towards sporting values, rather than settling for commercial and financial objectives."

Her statement went on: "FIFA is not the president, but represents the entire football family. World football needs strong and independent leaders who hold firm to their principles and speak out when necessary."

The UEFA vice-president signed off by warning: "Losing a leader of Kevin's stature and competence sends a very worrying message to everyone seeking change."

Background to the crisis

Lamour stayed away from the FIFA board meeting in Morocco on 5 August, at which the board announced its full support for Infantino. UEFA, along with the Asian confederation and CONCACAF, had accused Infantino of "deception" over the private investors plan in an open letter signed by the presidents of the three continental confederations.

Several European associations withdrew their support for Infantino standing again for the FIFA presidency at next year's congress.

The plan itself called for a company to manage the commercial and operational sides of FIFA's tournaments, including the men's and women's World Cups, with a minority stake sold off to private-sector investors.

FIFA later scrapped the plan but pledged to review the procedures followed in drawing it up. It has yet to name the body that will carry out that review.

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