Mohamed Salah produced a standout display as Trabzonspor beat CSKA Sofia 2-1 in the Europa League last Thursday. He scored one goal and set up another, playing a direct part in turning his side's deficit into a valuable away win.
The official Ballon d'Or website has hailed Salah's form: "This performance reflects the Egyptian forward recovering some of his usual level after a spell in which his output had dipped. Salah, a six-time Ballon d'Or nominee who finished fourth in the 2025 edition, appears to be on his way to rediscovering his attacking effectiveness."
The site continued: "Trabzonspor relied on their Egyptian star to claim an important win over CSKA Sofia in the Europa League, after the Turkish side found themselves behind before mounting a comeback in the second half. Salah played the leading role in that turnaround, scoring the equaliser in the 69th minute and then providing an assist in stoppage time, contributing to both of his team's goals and settling the match 2-1.
Read also: Turki Al-Sheikh and Ismaily: cryptic post sparks speculation
It went on: "In the Europa League, Trabzonspor relied on their star to secure a decisive win over CSKA Sofia. After falling behind in the match, the Turkish side found the answers to turn the result around, thanks to an outstanding showing from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian levelled the score in the 69th minute before setting up a goal in stoppage time. His involvement in both goals was decisive in the 2-1 win. This performance confirms Salah's huge importance to Trabzonspor's attack."
The move to Trabzonspor, the Ballon d'Or site argued, marked "a new beginning for Salah after several outstanding seasons with Liverpool, where he established himself as one of the best forwards in European football".
The piece added: "Salah went through a difficult period, with his attacking effectiveness and inconsistent form raising plenty of questions, a departure from the standards his supporters had grown used to. His move to a new club therefore marked a new chapter in his career. By joining Trabzonspor, the Pharaoh chose to take on a fresh challenge and reclaim a central role in an ambitious sporting project."
Read also: Video: historic brace at Old Trafford as Brentford star writes his name alongside Salah
Under the subheading 'The Pharaoh reclaims his throne', it went further: "The win over CSKA Sofia embodies Mohamed Salah's powerful comeback. Having become more decisive, more influential and bolder, the Egyptian star appears to be regaining the self-belief that has always been the source of his strength. After making history with Liverpool and in Egyptian football, the Pharaoh is now writing a new chapter of his career in Turkey. One thing is certain: he is determined to keep making headlines."
17 goal involvements in 18 matches: a remarkable impact
According to Turkish outlet 61saat, the 34-year-old Egypt captain has 12 goals and 5 assists in 18 official matches since signing a two-year contract with Trabzonspor on 6 August.
In the Turkish Super Lig, Salah has 9 goals and 3 assists in 12 matches. He's added 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 Europa Conference League games.
Read also: Pochettino's start brings 1960s nightmares back to Manchester United
Read also: Funny video from the heart of the Bernabeu: Al Ahly offer for Mourinho to succeed Amouta
View Author Profile
journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
Social media accounts: