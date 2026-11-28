Share Follow GOAL on Google

Mohamed Salah produced a standout display as Trabzonspor beat CSKA Sofia 2-1 in the Europa League last Thursday. He scored one goal and set up another, playing a direct part in turning his side's deficit into a valuable away win.

Advertisement

The official Ballon d'Or website has hailed Salah's form: "This performance reflects the Egyptian forward recovering some of his usual level after a spell in which his output had dipped. Salah, a six-time Ballon d'Or nominee who finished fourth in the 2025 edition, appears to be on his way to rediscovering his attacking effectiveness."

The site continued: "Trabzonspor relied on their Egyptian star to claim an important win over CSKA Sofia in the Europa League, after the Turkish side found themselves behind before mounting a comeback in the second half. Salah played the leading role in that turnaround, scoring the equaliser in the 69th minute and then providing an assist in stoppage time, contributing to both of his team's goals and settling the match 2-1.

Read also: Turki Al-Sheikh and Ismaily: cryptic post sparks speculation

It went on: "In the Europa League, Trabzonspor relied on their star to secure a decisive win over CSKA Sofia. After falling behind in the match, the Turkish side found the answers to turn the result around, thanks to an outstanding showing from Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian levelled the score in the 69th minute before setting up a goal in stoppage time. His involvement in both goals was decisive in the 2-1 win. This performance confirms Salah's huge importance to Trabzonspor's attack."

Advertisement Advertisement

The move to Trabzonspor, the Ballon d'Or site argued, marked "a new beginning for Salah after several outstanding seasons with Liverpool, where he established himself as one of the best forwards in European football".

Related Topics

Next matches GOZ Super Lig 11:00 TRS

The piece added: "Salah went through a difficult period, with his attacking effectiveness and inconsistent form raising plenty of questions, a departure from the standards his supporters had grown used to. His move to a new club therefore marked a new chapter in his career. By joining Trabzonspor, the Pharaoh chose to take on a fresh challenge and reclaim a central role in an ambitious sporting project."

Read also: Video: historic brace at Old Trafford as Brentford star writes his name alongside Salah

Advertisement

Under the subheading 'The Pharaoh reclaims his throne', it went further: "The win over CSKA Sofia embodies Mohamed Salah's powerful comeback. Having become more decisive, more influential and bolder, the Egyptian star appears to be regaining the self-belief that has always been the source of his strength. After making history with Liverpool and in Egyptian football, the Pharaoh is now writing a new chapter of his career in Turkey. One thing is certain: he is determined to keep making headlines."

17 goal involvements in 18 matches: a remarkable impact

According to Turkish outlet 61saat, the 34-year-old Egypt captain has 12 goals and 5 assists in 18 official matches since signing a two-year contract with Trabzonspor on 6 August.

Advertisement

In the Turkish Super Lig, Salah has 9 goals and 3 assists in 12 matches. He's added 3 goals and 2 assists in 4 Europa Conference League games.

Read also: Pochettino's start brings 1960s nightmares back to Manchester United

Advertisement

Read also: Funny video from the heart of the Bernabeu: Al Ahly offer for Mourinho to succeed Amouta