Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-NATIONS-BEL-FRAAFP
Karim Malim
Translated by

An exceptional night for France's quartet against Belgium

Belgium vs France
Belgium
France
UEFA Nations League A
M. Maignan
L. Da Cunha
A. Diouf
J. Jacquet
Belgium
France

Fifty and the early beginnings

Mike Maignan reached a landmark on a night full of them. The France goalkeeper won his 50th cap against Belgium on Monday evening at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Group One of the UEFA Nations League.

That milestone made Maignan the fourth goalkeeper in France's history to reach 50 international matches. He joins a select group of the country's finest: Hugo Lloris with 145 caps, Fabien Barthez with 87, and Joël Bats, who also played 50 times.

Belgium proved a special night for others too. Jérémy Jacquet, Anthony Loiseau and Lucas Da Cunha all made their France debuts.

French outlet "Stats Foot" noted that France had not handed out three debuts in a single match since 22 September 2022. That day it was Benoît Badiashile, Youssouf Fofana and Randal Kolo Muani who first pulled on the shirt, against Austria.




Grp. 1

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
FranceFranceFRA
220020+26
W
W
2
BelgiumBelgiumBEL
210121+13
L
W
3
ItalyItalyITA
210143+13
W
L
4
TurkiyeTurkiyeTUR
200215-40
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google